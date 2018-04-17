Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong's wife GHC 1m contract not fraud - PPA Boss


Corruption? Kennedy Agyapong's wife GHC 1m contract isn't fraudulent - PPA Boss

The Daily Post Newspaper which broke the story claimed documents in its possession revealed, Stella Wilson’s Imperial World Ventures, landed the GH¢100,260,000.00 contract through sole sourcing

Agyenim Boateng play

Agyenim Boateng
The Executive Director of the Public Procurement Authority, Dr. Agyenim Boateng Agyei has said a contract awarded to the wife of controversial MP, Kennedy Agyapong isn't wrong.

He said the contract went through all the procurement procedures therefore criticism of it is baseless.

“If your wife is doing business and you join politics, must her business stop working? I believe strongly that Kennedy Agyapong is not a minister of state and does not hold any public office so if his wife has won a contract, what is the beef about that. We don’t have the capacity to know whose family member is tending in a bid for a contract”, he queried.

News of Kennedy Agypaong's wife contract broke last month when The Daily Post Newspaper which broke the story claimed documents in its possession revealed, Stella Wilson’s Imperial World Ventures, landed the GH¢100,260,000.00 contract through sole sourcing at the Ministry of Energy to supply 150W LED streetlights.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

The Assin MP was quick to debunk the story though when he said on Adom TV, "My wife’s contract was not sole-sourced. It was a restricted [limited] tender. She qualified for it, the reason she was awarded. Those accusing her should desist from that because that won’t stop her from doing the right thing".

