Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson

Renowned pollster and journalist, Ben Ephson has indicated that should Professor Kwesi Botchwey contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC, he will give ex-President Mahama a tough competition.

He said among all the other candidates that have declared their intention, Kwesi Botchwey is the strongest to contest Mahama.

“It will be interesting if Kwesi Botchwey contests for the NDC flag bearership…if he (Kwesi Botchwey) gets support from the Mills and Rawlings camp, he will be a strong contender for John Mahama", Ephson said.

Information gathered by Pulse Ghana indicates that the former NDC Secretary is expected to make a strong case for the 2020 presidential slot of the opposition party.

It is believed that Senior NDC cadres, who support his bid, and are putting pressure on him to step forward, include some party Regional Chairmen and former MPs.

Second deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, the former Vice–Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, (UPSA) Joshua Alabi and former NHIA CEO Sylvester Mensah are some of the stalwarts in the NDC who have declared their intention to contest the flagbearership slot of the party.