Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC: former MP to delegates

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale, has urged delegates to reject former president John Mahama’s bid to lead the party into the 2020 general election.

Mr Namoale, who has dropped his ambition to lead the NDC and is backing Professor Joshua Alabi, said it will be difficult for Mahama to beat the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

Speaking on Angel TV, he said “If we bring him back it will be difficult for us. We will do our best but it is going to be very hard. I am telling NDC rank and file, let us change him. Let us have a new leader; let us have a new flag bearer so that we will be able to win 2020.

“The leader of the party should make sure things go on well. The leader should ensure that there will not be a disconnection between the seat of government and the party when we come to power.”

Mr Mahama has said he will not disappoint persons calling on him to run for president again.

He is expected to announce his bid to lead the lead during the NDC’s last Unity Walk in the Volta Region.