Home > News > Politics >

Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC: former MP to delegates


NDC Primaries Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC: former MP to delegates

Mr Namoale, who has dropped his ambition to lead the NDC and is backing Professor Joshua Alabi, said it will be difficult for Mahama to beat the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale, has urged delegates to reject former president John Mahama’s bid to lead the party into the 2020 general election.

READ MORE: Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

Mr Namoale, who has dropped his ambition to lead the NDC and is backing Professor Joshua Alabi, said it will be difficult for Mahama to beat the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

Speaking on Angel TV, he said “If we bring him back it will be difficult for us. We will do our best but it is going to be very hard. I am telling NDC rank and file, let us change him. Let us have a new leader; let us have a new flag bearer so that we will be able to win 2020.

“The leader of the party should make sure things go on well. The leader should ensure that there will not be a disconnection between the seat of government and the party when we come to power.”

Mr Mahama has said he will not disappoint persons calling on him to run for president again.

READ MORE: 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns

He is expected to announce his bid to lead the lead during the NDC’s last Unity Walk in the Volta Region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Primaries: Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slot NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slot
President: Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him
NDC Race: Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi
NDC Leadership: 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi
Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal
Life After Death: I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet
2 Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlingsbullet
3 Politics In Ghana "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlingsbullet
4 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi...bullet
5 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative...bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious"...bullet
7 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's...bullet
8 Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of...bullet
9 NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC...bullet
10 NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabibullet

Related Articles

Kotoka International Airport Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project
Polls 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns
NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slot
President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations in media against him
NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi
NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi
Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings
Politics In Ghana "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlings
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Asiedu Nketiah
Anas Expose CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odike
Asiedu Nketia
Allegations CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia
Court Case BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation