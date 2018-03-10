Mahama hails Kenyatta, Odinga reconciliation

news

Former President John Mahama has hailed Friday's meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The meeting, held at the Harambee House-- Kenya's Presidency-- came after months of grandstanding between the two leading political figures that have dominated Kenya's politics in the last decades.

Local and international stakeholders, particularly the United States government, have been putting pressure on both Kenyatta and Odinga to meet.

Interestingly, the meeting came a few hours before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to land in Nairobi for a three-day diplomatic tour.

Commenting on the development, Mr Mahama, who led the Commonwealth observer mission in Kenya's disputed election meeting the between the two leaders is "good for Kenya."

He tweeted: "Great show of statesmanship. Healing and reconciliation. Good for Kenya."