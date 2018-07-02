Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment


Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment

Mrs. Marietta Appiah-Oppong accepted to serve as a judge at the ICC for a 3-year period starting from June,2.

  • Published:
Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong play

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong
Ex-President John Mahama has lauded the appointment of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marietta Appiah-Oppong to the Court of Arbitration at the International Criminal Court.

He said the appointment solidifies how hard his former AG has worked over the years.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

In a letter confirming her appointment and acceptance, the President of the Court of Arbitration wrote: “I am delighted that you have agreed to serve as part of the 1 July 2018 – 30 June 2021 term of office; the inauguration of this revitalized and fully gender-balanced Court opens a promising new chapter in the Court’s history with its largest, most regionally and generationally diverse network of members to date. In line with the Court’s decision not to permit members to serve for more than two consecutive full terms, close to half of the Court members are new entrants.”

 

“The new Court is a unique group of outstanding professionals, and it will be a privilege and an honour for me to work with all of you over the next three years. We look to our renewed members to carry forward the Court’s unparalleled institutional knowledge and experience from the current term of office, as well as counting on incoming members to bring fresh enthusiasm and a broad range of new perspectives to the essential work of the Court."

John Mahama wrote on Facebook: "Congratulations Marietta! Proud of you and all that you’ve achieved. Good luck with your new assignment and continue to make Ghana proud.”

Mrs. Appiah-Oppong served as the Attorney General of Ghana under the NDC government from 2013 to 2016.

