Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifies

Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur has dispelled earlier reports that he was made useless by ex-President Mahama.

He said the comments attributed to him claiming Mahama made him useless are false.

Amissah Arthur is purpoted to have said "we all know who was used to relegate me to the background. I don’t need to mention a name for you to decipher who it was, but you are quite aware whom I am referring to. As a matter of fact, I was made redundant”.

However in response, Mr Amissah-Arthur said: "I have never had a telephone (or any) conversation remotely resembling what has been written...it’s a figment of people’s imagination and should be treated with the contempt it deserves”.

According to him, he got along very well with former President Mahama and that they 'had a divine friendship'.