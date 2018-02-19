news

Odeneho Nana Oppong, Director in charge of Transport and Logistics at the Flagstaff House has said Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo will face Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for allegedly stealing a state vehicle.

He said the office of the Special Prosecutor will be provided with the names of celebrities and journalists who illegally acquired state cars from the Mahama administration and be prosecuted.

According to him, even though government has gain access to the actor's alleged stolen vehicle, he will face Martin Amidu for questions.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Odeneho Nana Oppong said "We now have enough evidence of his illegal acquisition of the cars. John Dumelo together with other journalists will face the Special Prosecutor."

It would be recalled that the 33-year-old sent one of the cars, black V8 Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 8118-16 to a workshop in Abelempke, Accra for total rebranding when National Security Operatives pounced on it.

The vehicle is said to be one of the 200 vehicles the presidency said are missing.

According to reports, one of the vehicles is a Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

After the state officials cross-checked the chassis number (VIN number), the car was state-owned.

Dumelo confessed that the car was given to him by the former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.