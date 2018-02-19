Home > News > Politics >

Martin Amidu to grill John Dumelo for allegedly stealing state vehicle


State Asset Martin Amidu to grill John Dumelo for allegedly stealing state vehicle - NPP man

After the state officials cross-checked the chassis number (VIN number), the car was state-owned.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Dumelo play

John Dumelo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Odeneho Nana Oppong, Director in charge of Transport and Logistics at the Flagstaff House has said Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo will face Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for allegedly stealing a state vehicle.

He said the office of the Special Prosecutor will be provided with the names of celebrities and journalists who illegally acquired state cars from the Mahama administration and be prosecuted.

According to him, even though government has gain access to the actor's alleged stolen vehicle, he will face Martin Amidu for questions.

READ MORE: John Dumelo faces prosecution for allegedly stealing state vehicle

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Odeneho Nana Oppong said "We now have enough evidence of his illegal acquisition of the cars. John Dumelo together with other journalists will face the Special Prosecutor."

play

It would be recalled that the 33-year-old sent one of the cars, black V8 Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 8118-16 to a workshop in Abelempke, Accra for  total rebranding when National Security Operatives pounced on it.

READ MORE: Social media trolls John Dumelo after government cars are collected from him

The vehicle is said to be one of the 200 vehicles the presidency said are missing.

According to reports, one of the vehicles is a Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

play

 

READ ALSO: John Dumelo allegedly gave out government car to his girlfriend

After the state officials cross-checked the chassis number (VIN number), the car was state-owned.

Dumelo confessed that the car was given to him by the former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Warning: Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo fights Atuguba Warning Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo fights Atuguba
Politics And Social Media: NPP MPs more active on social media than their NDC counterparts Politics And Social Media NPP MPs more active on social media than their NDC counterparts
Oppong Nkrumah is the most active legislator on social media Oppong Nkrumah is the most active legislator on social media
NPP Primaries: NPP postpones primaries NPP Primaries NPP postpones primaries
Paul Afoko and his 'gang' hated Nana Addo - NPP MP Paul Afoko and his 'gang' hated Nana Addo - NPP MP
Political Crisis: Akufo-Addo in Togo to negotiate for peace Political Crisis Akufo-Addo in Togo to negotiate for peace

Recommended Videos

Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor Appointment of Amidu shows how serious Nana Addo is -...bullet
2 In Brong Ahafo Region Deputy Minister kneels to seek support for...bullet
3 Paul Afoko and his 'gang' hated Nana Addo - NPP MPbullet
4 State Asset Martin Amidu to grill John Dumelo for allegedly...bullet
5 Oppong Nkrumah is the most active legislator on social mediabullet
6 Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who...bullet
7 Warning Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo fights Atugubabullet
8 Special Prosecutor Here is why Martin Amidu named Rawlings...bullet
9 Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest...bullet
10 Politics And Social Media NPP MPs more active on...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares...bullet
5 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch...bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties...bullet
9 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Fiery leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is leading the pack to succeed Mexico's unpopular President Enrique Pena Nieto
In Mexico Presidential race to kick off with nominations
Dozens of members of far-right groups from across Europe also took part in a rally in Sofia
In Bulgaria Far-right nationalists march through EU presidency capital Sofia
Ghana-Parliament.jpg
Special Prosecutor Parliament to approve Martin Amidu on Tuesday
#SONA2018 State of Nation address turns State of promises address [Opinion]