Media men deserve to be beaten - A Plus

Controversial Ghanaian singer and comedian, Kwame A Plus has stated that pressmen should not be immune from assaults.

He said journalists are not untouchable therefore if they do wrong, they deserve to be beaten.

The NPP fanatic was commenting on the recent brouhaha surrounding the assault of Adom FM's journalist Ama Sekyiwaa by rogue NPP supporter Hajia Fati in Accra.

Hajia Fati slapped the reporter at the NPP Headquarters in her bid to take an image of her.

In a Facebook video, A plus described journalists as fools, saying they see themselves as untouchable “tin gods” who can have access to any place at any time.

The musician claims there are a lot of pressing issues to be tackled by government therefore he doesn't see the need for such an attention on Hajia Fati's case.

He captioned the video, “Hajia Fati hit one journalist and the stupid media in this country won't let us sleep. Occupy Ghana too say what? There are no streetlights on the motorway. You can't occupy the motorway and demand that lights are fixed there. Dada B people just sitting down and writhing long nonsense English. Not long ago oxygen was cut from a patient because he had no money to pay and left to die. How did that end?”

But reacting to the issue, A Plus says if someone commits crime, the person should be arrested and prosecuted because no one is above the law.

“All these media people they’re useless people. You see them on air mentioning names and when they’re done they go for bribe. 99 per cent of them are not correct. If Ghana isn’t developing, the media is the problem. They’re untruthful,” he added.