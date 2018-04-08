Home > News > Politics >

Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" comments

The ex-president on Saturday told hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Wa that the government was performing below expectation, adding that they need an "Obinim sticker" to help them.

Former President John Mahama has been ripped apart by a Deputy Minister of Information for saying President Nana Akufo-Addo needs "Obinim sticker" to cure his "super incompetence."

"A president who may need an Obinim's sticker is still 100% more competent than an odwan funu (Dead Goat), Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei posted on her Facebook wall.

The ex-president on Saturday told hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Wa that the government was performing below expectation, adding that they need an "Obinim sticker" to help them.

“The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker,” Mr Mahama said.

The sticker, which is said to be working miracles, has lit social media after several church members of the  International Godsway Church gave testimonies.

The sticker has the image of the head pastor and founder of the church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, embossed on it.

Nana Ama Dokua in her Facebook post described Mr Mahama as "Ghana's worst ever president" while listing series of scandals involving the former president.

She said: "2012 presidential election malpractices in Ghana you were the suspect and beneficiary.

"2017 presidential elections in Kenya you went as an observer.... worst observer ever

"2018 presidential elections in Sierra Leone you went as an observer.... once again, most incompetent observer in the history of Africa.

"An ex-president who cant monitor elections.... is that one too an expresident?

"After all the trail of embarrassments you brought back to Ghana recently, to remain relevant in Ghana politics, you describe President Akufo Addo today, as though you were talking about your ownself. "

