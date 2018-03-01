Minority demands immediate dismissal of IGP

news

The Minority in parliament has demanded the immediate dismissal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu following the recent rise in crime cases.

Many Ghanaians have lamented the fragile state of the country in recent months, with robbery attacks gaining grounds quite quickly.

Just two months into 2018 and over five different high-profile robbery cases have been recorded in Accra, with countless others taking place in other regions.

Earlier this week, some armed robbers invaded the offices of Royal Motors Limited and bolted with an undisclosed amount of money after snatching three vehicles.

Also, an armed gang stormed the Kwabenya Police Headquarters last month and shot dead the Policeman on duty before freeing six other suspects who were being held in custody.

The Police, though, later arrested all persons involved in that crime, with their prosecutions having already began in court.

However, the Minority believe the recent rise in crime cases indicate that the IGP is not discharging his duties properly.

According to the deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, the IGP has clearly shown that he lacks innovative ideas to fight crime and must be dismissed.

“There is something wrong with the top hierarchy of the police and who is at the top? It is the IGP. So, clearly if he is due for retirement and you give him contract and he is not performing the president must let the IGP go,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery has urged the general public to remain calm despite the rise in crime cases.

According to him, government is working towards equipping the Police Service to be able to fight crime better and to protect the citizenry.