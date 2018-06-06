Home > News > Politics >

Minority drags Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee


'Useless Parliament' Minority drags Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee

Muntaka said the Minority now has evidence that Agyapong called Parliament 'useless' and he will push for him to be dragged before the Privileges Committee.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has been summoned before the Privileges Committee for describing Parliament as useless.

This followed a motion brought before the Speaker by the Minority Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

He said the Minority now has evidence that Agyapong called Parliament 'useless' and he will push for him to be dragged before the Privileges Committee.

"He said on his own network and called Parliament foolish, in Twi [Akan]. We can’t sit and allow a Member of Parliament to do that.

READ MORE: Parliament is cheap and useless to have Osei Kyei as leader - Kennedy Agyapong

"He has crossed the line, I am going to raise it, he must be referred to the privileges and he must be brought to book," Mubarak stated.

Kennedy Agyapong got angry about the interference of the Majority leader in Parliament in his fight with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The vociferous MP has chided Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu saying Parliament is cheap and useless to have him as leader of the House.

Speaking on Net2 TV, he said he will disgrace and shame him for his actions in Parliament.

"If he [Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu] likes I will disgrace him. Are you out of your mind? Parliament is cheap that's why someone like him can be a leader. If he follows Anas the evidence I will bring will shame him. He is just older than me but he has not lived life better than me," he said.

 

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak stated that he had in his possession, a recording of Agyapong’s comments.

"Mr Speaker, I have the tape here, our colleague is referring to this House as useless. If I am to paraphrase, if this House is not useless, we will not have the likes of Osei Mensah-Bonsu to be its leader," he said.

Majority Chief Whip, Ameyaw Kyeremeh supported the motion.

READ MORE: Kweku Baako is not wiser than me - Kennedy Agyapong

He said it was necessary for the Privileges Committee to delve into the matter to establish the truth or otherwise of the allegation.

He added: "But we are not proceeding on the assumption that he is guilty, until the outcome of the investigation. Mr Speaker I support the call, it is always important for all of us to get the opportunity to clear our names when we are cited."

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

