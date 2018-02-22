Home > News > Politics >

Minority wants Finance Minister summoned over Ghana’s debt stock


Minority wants Finance Minister summoned over Ghana's debt stock

The Minority MPs have called on the Speaker to invite the Finance Minister to questions concerning Ghana's debt stock.

  
The Minority in Parliament want Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to appear before the House to answer questions relating to Ghana’s debt stock.

This was after Parliament dedicated Wednesday, February 21, 2018, to debate on the various aspects of President Akufo-Addo’s State Of the Nation address (SONA) delivered earlier this month.

According to the Minority, the President did not speak on the country’s debt situation during his speech at the SONA.

They, therefore, want the Finance Minister to be summoned before Parliament to explain and give clarity on Ghana’s current debt stock.

Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo, led the calls, insisting the figures put out in relation to the country’s debt are confusing.

Hon. Benjamin Kpodo

 

He requested that the Speaker, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, gives his consent for Mr. Ofori-Atta to appear before the House to give clarity on the subject.

“With these controversies over the figures, I would want to challenge the Minister of Finance to come to this House and give us a list or a schedule for outstanding liabilities; both domestic and foreign so we put this matter to rest. Mr. Speaker, I am currently asking you to rule on this matter,” the NDC MP said.

According to him, government has has not accurately reported to the people of Ghana about the true state of the country’s debt situation.

Ghana’s current total debt stock stands at GH¢138.8 billion cedis, according to figures released by the Bank of Ghana in January 2018. 

