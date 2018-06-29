Mourn Amissah-Arthur, I will respond later – Charlotte Osei

news

Dismissed Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, says she will only respond to the President’s decision to remove her from office after the mourning of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Mrs. Osei was sacked as EC boss on Thursday evening following a directive from President Akufo-Addo.

The 49-year-old legal practitioner was sacked together with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Gloria Opoku Amankwah.

On Friday, a day after her dismissal, former vice-president Amissah-Arthur also passed on after collapsing at a gym in Accra.

The sacked EC boss insists mourning the former vice president is her current priority, adding that she will respond to the President’s decision to sack her later.

In a statement, Mrs. Osei said she has been “overwhelmed by the hundreds of calls, prayers and messages from all over the country and the international community, expressing shock and disappointment at the recommendation by the Committee (set up by the Chief Justice) to the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove me from office”.

She added: “With the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of our former Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, I will at this time, withhold my response to the President’s decision, while we commiserate with his family and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

Read Charlotte Osei’s full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

[29th June, 2018]

I have been truly overwhelmed by the hundreds of calls, prayers and messages from all over the country and the international community, expressing shock and disappointment at the recommendation by the Committee (set up by the Chief Justice) to the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove me from office as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

I wish to acknowledge all the concerns and to express my deep appreciation to all of you for the show of support. With the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of our former Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, I will at this time, withhold my response to the President’s decision, while we commiserate with his family and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

At this sad time as a country, we are unified in our grief, respect and appreciation for this great man of our land and someone I had deep respect and admiration for.

Despite all the attacks, the character assassinations, the falsehoods, the curses,and the relentless plots and threats against my family and I over the past three years of my service as the Chair of the Electoral Commission, I chose to remain silent and focused on delivering on my constitutional mandate to the best of my ability.

Indeed, the records show that I presided over the 2015 district assembly election and the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections to the best of my ability. I prefer to leave the standard and quality of those elections for Ghanaians, history and posterity to judge.

I still consider it a great honour and privilege to have been given the opportunity to serve my nation at very high levels during my period in public service.

I still hold the view and belief that our country deserves an Electoral Commission that is truly independent, unbiased, free, fair and firm, and can fight-off all attempts to politically capture, manipulate, influence and control it.

This was always my cardinal objective and my approach to my work. In due time there will be ample opportunity to fully address these matters once and for all.