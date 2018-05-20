Home > News > Politics >

“My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo


According to President Akufo-Addo, the same people who are saying his administration has done nothing over the last 16 months in office are the same persons who, prior to the 2016 elections, stated that free SHS was not possible, and described as lies the pledge to restore the nursing and teacher trainee allowances.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stressed that by the end of his first term of office in 2020, his political opponents would have no campaign message going into the elections, as he would have fulfilled the promises he made to the Ghanaian people in run-up to the 2016 elections.

“One by one we are keeping our promises. Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working,” he said  

The President continued, “To those who say they are still not seeing anything, they should wait and watch me. By the end of the four years, they will have nothing to say. They will acknowledge that we came to work for the development of Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday, 19th May, 2018, when he visited the Asutifi South, Asutifi North, Asunafo North and Asunafo South constituencies, on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

As part of his tour, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo South District Assembly; and inspected the newly constructed bridge for residents of Asumura in the Asunafo North constituency.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the newly constructed special ward at the St. Theresa’s Hospital at Hwidiem in Asutifi South; and inspected the 68-bed hospital and semi-detached maternity block, which is under construction at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North constituency. 

