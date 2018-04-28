Home > News > Politics >

Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium


N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium as evidence

Mr Naabu, who is seeking reelection as New Patriotic Party Northern Regional chairman, has been accused of staging the accident to win sympathy votes by his opponents.

Daniel Bugri Naabu has sent to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium his mangled V8 that was recently involved in an accident.

To rebuffed claims by his opponents, the mangled vehicle, which is supposed to be at the police station, has been brought to the venue of today's delegates conference expected to elect new party executives in the region.

The chairmanship race is a two-horse race between incumbent Mr Naabu and Alhaji Mohammed A. Baantima Samba. Others in the chairmanship race are Ahaji Abdallah Hindu, Alhaji Musigu Sibawey and Amadu Inusah Dagomba.

The incumbent regional Secretary, Sule Salifu, is also seeking re-election, with the incumbent youth organizer, now vying for the organizer position.

The police in the region have assured of adequate security while urging party executives and delegates to comport themselves.

