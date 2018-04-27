Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko


Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko

He also said the Nana Addo government promised to fix the Ghanaian economy first and so far all indications shows that it appears fixed.

  • Published:
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko play

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist and founder of political tink tank Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has stated that the shambolic economy left by the erstwhile administration appears to have been fixed by President Akufo-Addo.

He said the country is on the right path and majority of Ghanaians are happy.

Otchere-Darko made this comment as part of his defense of the 998 Presidential staffers list presented to Parliament last week by Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a post on Facebook, he said the NPP never promised a lean government therefore the brouhaha over the huge Presidential staffers list is out of place.

READ ALSO: Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents

He also said the Nana Addo government promised to fix the Ghanaian economy first and so far all indications shows that it appears fixed.

However, there has been a lot of reactions to this post from Gabby with many saying the assertion that economy looks fixed can never be true.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo late last week presented to Parliament, a list of the total number of employees at the Presidency.

The release of the list is in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit annually to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

Check out what Gabby Asare Otchere Darko said.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Campaign Promise: We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe Campaign Promise We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe
Bloated Government: Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo
Not Urgent: Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns Not Urgent Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns
Homosexuality: Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghana Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghana
Joaquim Barbosa: Brazil's former chief justice criticizes austerity reforms Joaquim Barbosa Brazil's former chief justice criticizes austerity reforms
Special Prosecutor: Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin Amidu's deputy Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin Amidu's deputy

Recommended Videos

Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize



Top Articles

1 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to...bullet
2 Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin...bullet
3 Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for...bullet
4 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Winbullet
5 Double Salary Saga NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs -...bullet
6 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising...bullet
7 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
8 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay...bullet
9 Crime CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double...bullet
10 Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

Deputy Minister of Information
Unemployment Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs
Joshua Alabi
Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi
Allotey Jacobs
Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
FF Anto
Domination All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto