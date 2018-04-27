Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko

news

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist and founder of political tink tank Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has stated that the shambolic economy left by the erstwhile administration appears to have been fixed by President Akufo-Addo.

He said the country is on the right path and majority of Ghanaians are happy.

Otchere-Darko made this comment as part of his defense of the 998 Presidential staffers list presented to Parliament last week by Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a post on Facebook, he said the NPP never promised a lean government therefore the brouhaha over the huge Presidential staffers list is out of place.

He also said the Nana Addo government promised to fix the Ghanaian economy first and so far all indications shows that it appears fixed.

However, there has been a lot of reactions to this post from Gabby with many saying the assertion that economy looks fixed can never be true.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo late last week presented to Parliament, a list of the total number of employees at the Presidency.

The release of the list is in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit annually to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

Check out what Gabby Asare Otchere Darko said.