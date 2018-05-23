Home > News > Politics >

"Nana Addo has no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest"


Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo

Prof. Gyampo said the President "ordering an arrest in this particular matter sounds quite dictatorial."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon has waded into the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to him, Nana Addo in his capacity as the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces cannot order for the arrest of someone alleged to have committed a crime.

He said the President "ordering an arrest in this particular matter sounds quite dictatorial."

READ MORE: NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé

Nana Addo ordered the CID of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi who was implicated in the latest undercover investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Dr Ransford Gyampo play

Dr Ransford Gyampo

 

According to reports, the FA boss had allegedly been caught on tape soliciting for a bribe in the name of the President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Bawumia when he met some football investors.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor addressing the press said the President has the opportunity of watching the video and therefore ordered for the arrest of Nyantakyi.

But the Political Science lecturer said the arrest is  to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million stinking deal.

In a Facebook post, he wrote "If you are implicated in a crime, you cannot order an arrest. Even though you are the Commander in Chief, in this particular matter, you can rather file a complain with the CID.

Ordering an arrest in this particular matter sounds quite dictatorial.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

Perhaps it's the Press that is not reporting the action taken by the President well. I do not think the President actually ordered an arrest, he knows what is right."

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

