Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been asked to publicly concede that he deceived Ghanaians, when he promised that his government will protect the public purse.

Bernard Anim Piesie, member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team said Nana Addo threw dust into their eyes of Ghanaians to win their sympathy and votes.

He said he must resign for failing to fulfill his campaign promises to Ghanaians.

READ MORE: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy

The president on Friday released a list of 998 staff working at the seat of government. The number is a huge jump from what was used by his predecessor John Mahama, about 678 appointees.

Out of the total 110 ministers and deputies appointed by the president last year, only nine were mentioned in the new list of 998 staff.

Many Ghanaians continue to criticize the President for the appointments, which they say is putting unnecessary strain on the economy.

The NDC communicator speaking on the 998 presidential staffers on Accra-based Peace FM said Nana Addo must explain to Ghanaians reasons behind such huge number.

READ MORE: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo

He said "The government must apologize to Ghanaians for deceiving us... I won’t be surprised that tomorrow, they will come to tell you that they couldn’t do the '1 District, 1 Factory' or '1 Village, 1 Dam' because of President Mahama."