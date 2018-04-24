Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man


Failed Promises Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man

The NDC member said he must resign for failing to fulfill his campaign promises to Ghanaians.

  • Published:
Nana Addo campaigns in 2016 play

Nana Addo campaigns in 2016
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been asked to publicly concede that he deceived Ghanaians, when he promised that his government will protect the public purse.

Bernard Anim Piesie, member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team said Nana Addo threw dust into their eyes of Ghanaians to win their sympathy and votes.

He said he must resign for failing to fulfill his campaign promises to Ghanaians.

READ MORE: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy

The president on Friday released a list of 998 staff working at the seat of government. The number is a huge jump from what was used by his predecessor John Mahama, about 678 appointees.

Bernard Anim Piesie play

Bernard Anim Piesie

 

Out of the total 110 ministers and deputies appointed by the president last year, only nine were mentioned in the new list of 998 staff.

Many Ghanaians continue to criticize the President for the appointments, which they say is putting unnecessary strain on the economy.

The NDC communicator speaking on the 998 presidential staffers on Accra-based Peace FM said Nana Addo must explain to Ghanaians reasons behind such huge number.

READ MORE: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo

He said "The government must apologize to Ghanaians for deceiving us... I won’t be surprised that tomorrow, they will come to tell you that they couldn’t do the '1 District, 1 Factory' or '1 Village, 1 Dam' because of President Mahama."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Poor Development: We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten Poor Development We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten
Regional Elections: Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman Regional Elections Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman
Election 2020: NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate Election 2020 NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
Bloated Government: Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC
Quality Healthcare: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Gargantuan Promises: We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Politics: Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa Politics Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa
Politics: Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo Politics Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo
Anti-gay Laws: We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t Anti-gay Laws We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t



Top Articles

1 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's...bullet
2 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staffbullet
3 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
4 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle –...bullet
5 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa...bullet
6 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
7 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees...bullet
8 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
9 Politics Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest...bullet
10 Diplomacy Rawlings says he's not backed Buhari's...bullet

Related Articles

Regional Elections Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman
Election 2020 NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC
Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia
Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account
John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahama
998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby
Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby
Rent Advance 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'
Prof. Adei
Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei