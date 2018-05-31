Nana Addo protecting corrupt officials - Mahama's special aide

news

Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Mogtari Bawa has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of protecting corrupt appointees in his government.

She said Nana Addo is shielding the appointees from investigations into their alleged involvement in various corruption scandals.

According to her, the President has failed woefully to fight corruption.

She stated that former President John Mahama visibly fought corruption and did not shield his appointees from the arm of the investigative agencies.

In a Facebook post, she wrote "Well, it appears the Anas expose about corruption allegations directly involving President Akufo-Addo is dazing the NPP. And in line with their already failed attempt to drag Former President Mahama into the issue, surrogates have been deployed for the purpose.

This morning, it was the discredited Abronye, now it is Ken Agyepong.

President Mahama as already stated and circulated widely has no way of stifling Anas or stopping him from airing the outcomes of his investigations."

Meanwhile, controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, who has been an ardent critic of the government has described members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government as thieves.

He said the alleged corruption in government began even before they won power.