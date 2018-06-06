Nana Addo sacks BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng

news

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company, Alfred Obeng Boateng, has been dismissed.

A letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said Mr Obeng has until Friday, June 8, to hand over to one George Mensah Okley.

Obeng has come under intense pressure to resign following the exposé that BOST had sold 5 million liters of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Zup Oil and Movenpiina Oil.

READ MORE: NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama

He has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security in the controversial sale of five million litres of off-spec fuel.

The MD came under attack over the decision to sell five million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina, a company said to have been incorporated barely a month after it negotiated the deal with BOST and without NPA license.

The joint investigations conducted by the BNI and National Security found nothing wrong with the decision to sell the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company Limited.

READ ALSO: BOST CEO sues Duncan Amoah over alleged death threats

The investigations also established no direct relationship between MD of BOST, Alfred Obeng, and Movenpiina.