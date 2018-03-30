According to the former deputy Minister, Nana Addo has "nothing tangible to show" to the people of Ghana.
In a Facebook post, he said "As things stand now, the First Lady,Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, has achieved more in the health sector than President Akufo Addo,who was voted for.
"At least she has built a baby's unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The President has nothing tangible to show in that sector,yet wastes resources dabbling in a totally unnecessary renaming of the seat of government."
In January, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the newly-constructed Mother & Baby unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
The new facility has room for 130 babies, eleven children and enough facilities to accommodate 12 simultaneous births.
To stem the tide, she organised a fund-raising exercise to help construct a new facility at the hospital.