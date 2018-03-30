Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo's wife scores higher marks than husband in health sector


Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband

According to the former deputy Minister, Nana Addo has "nothing tangible to show" to the people of Ghana.

A former Deputy Minister of Communication Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu has praised first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo saying she has achieved more than her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the health sector.

According to him, Nana Addo has "nothing tangible to show" to the people of Ghana.

In a Facebook post, he said "As things stand now, the First Lady,Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, has achieved more in the health sector than President Akufo Addo,who was voted for.

"At least she has built a baby's unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The President has nothing tangible to show in that sector,yet wastes resources dabbling in a totally unnecessary renaming of the seat of government."

Rebecca opens new KATH Mother and Baby unit

In January, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the newly-constructed Mother & Baby unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The new facility has room for 130 babies, eleven children and enough facilities to accommodate 12 simultaneous births.

Mrs Akufo-Addo took special interest in the facility when it was revealed that hundreds of babies and mothers died each year at the unit because of lack of space and facilities.

To stem the tide, she organised a fund-raising exercise to help construct a new facility at the hospital.

