Home > News > Politics >

Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince William


Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince William

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

  • Published:
Nana Addo and Prince William play

Nana Addo and Prince William
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met with the heir of the British monarchy, Prince William in the United Kingdom.

Nana Addo met the Duke of Cambridge at the Buckingham Palace in London to discuss bilateral relations between Ghana and the UK.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

READ ALSO: Ghana is the best place to do business in West Africa - Akufo-Addo

This meeting comes after President Akufo-Addo addressed business leaders and investors in the English capital earlier this week.

Nana Akufo-Addo is currently in the UK for the 25th CHOGM.

He will return to Ghana on Sunday, 22 April 2018.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Confusion at EC: Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted - Group demands
Threats: Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya residents to Adwoa Sarfo Threats Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya residents to Adwoa Sarfo
NPP Race: Nana Addo pleaded with me to step down - Stephen Ntim NPP Race Nana Addo pleaded with me to step down - Stephen Ntim
Security Concerns: Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe Security Concerns Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe
Double Salary: I received GH¢40 as my salary in Parliament - NDC MP Double Salary I received GH¢40 as my salary in Parliament - NDC MP
Rebuttal: Ursula Owusu denies calling Muslims intolerant Rebuttal Ursula Owusu denies calling Muslims intolerant

Recommended Videos

Ibrahim Mahama: My hands are clean hence I don't fear Martin Amidu Ibrahim Mahama My hands are clean hence I don't fear Martin Amidu
Diplomatic Visit: Akufo-Addo meets UK Labour Party leader Diplomatic Visit Akufo-Addo meets UK Labour Party leader
Kofi Adams: NDC would win power hands down if Ghanaians vote today Kofi Adams NDC would win power hands down if Ghanaians vote today



Top Articles

1 Clean Hands I don't fear Martin Amidu - Ibrahim Mahamabullet
2 Election 2020 NDC would win power 'hands down' if Ghanaians vote today...bullet
3 Revelations Get white clothes ahead of 2020 victory - Prophet Nigel...bullet
4 Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID todaybullet
5 Threats Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome-Kwabenya...bullet
6 Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as...bullet
7 Double Salary I received GH¢40 as my salary in Parliament -...bullet
8 Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years -...bullet
9 Factionalism Nana Addo may lose Central Region in...bullet
10 Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Agyenim Boateng
Corruption? Kennedy Agyapong's wife GHC 1m contract isn't fraudulent - PPA Boss
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
Saboteurs Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu
Former MP for Akwatia; Baba Jamal
Economic Challenges Ban on galamsey cause of hardship - Baba Jamal
Shocking Revelation NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House