Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince William

news

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met with the heir of the British monarchy, Prince William in the United Kingdom.

Nana Addo met the Duke of Cambridge at the Buckingham Palace in London to discuss bilateral relations between Ghana and the UK.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.

READ ALSO: Ghana is the best place to do business in West Africa - Akufo-Addo

This meeting comes after President Akufo-Addo addressed business leaders and investors in the English capital earlier this week.

Nana Akufo-Addo is currently in the UK for the 25th CHOGM.



He will return to Ghana on Sunday, 22 April 2018.