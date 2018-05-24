Home > News > Politics >

NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus


Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus

According to Sam George, elements within the government encouraged influence peddling falsehood.

  • Published:
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George play

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been challenged to arrest controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, over claims that her voice was doctored in a tape last year.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, elements within the government encouraged influence peddling falsehood.

The MP's comments come at the back of an order by the President to the CID to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi where A-Plus alleged that Nyantakyi's arrest is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million Kelni GVG shady deal.

It will be recalled that, the current Director–General of the CID was accused by A-Plus for covering corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.

Sam George reacting to the corruption allegations on TV Africa said "Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, I am challenging you, if the voice put out there then is not your voice, arrest him [A-Plus] today! Arrest him for falsely representing you. If she doesn’t then this means that she [Maame Yaa Tiwaa] knows that she cannot arrest him because the voice he put out there then was her voice, it is her voice."

READ MORE: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah play

CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

 

He added: "If Maame Yaa Tiwaa thinks and is claiming that she didn’t make those comments in one word or that the voices were doctored and pieced together then she should go and arrest him because it is a criminal offence. She can’t, because she knows it is not true and that A-Plus is telling the truth."

Citing reference to Kennedy Agyapong and A-Plus, he said "There are two close friends of the president who have suggested that there is influence peddling and money exchanging hands to be able to get an audience with the president and get him to authorize him to get things done. Kwame A-Plus is a known friend of the president, he has carried and put himself out there for the president and he [Nana Addo] has not denied his relationship with him."

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

Kwame A Plus play

Kwame A Plus

 

"Another very close friend of the president, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, is on record to have said that people around the president collect monies from him and facilitate meetings with him. Guess what he mentioned the deputy chief of staff," Sam George added.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

CID Investigations: A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest
Anas Saga: Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Allegations: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Hajia Fati's Assault: NPP seeks out of court settlement Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement
Number 12: Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video
Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu

Recommended Videos

Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Politics: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho Politics John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative videobullet
2 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo...bullet
3 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposébullet
4 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
5 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A...bullet
6 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
7 GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjaminbullet
8 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC...bullet
9 Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video
Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP
GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé
Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation with family
Official Leave Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacation

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Shots Fired Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
NPP Race I'm still in NPP Chairmanship race - Freddie Blay
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil