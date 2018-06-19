NDC MP resigns from Parliament

news

The Member of Parliament for Ho West, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has resigned.

According to reports, his decision to resign is due to a protracted unresolved issue between him and some constituency executives of the party.

The lawmaker has already dispatched a letter announcing his decision to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye.

The decision by Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, 40, a Building Consultant has come as a shock to the leadership of the Minority after hearing the news.

The MP has been serving as a Ranking Member for the Government Assurance Committee, and is also a Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.