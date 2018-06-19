Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC MP resigns from Parliament


By-election looms NDC MP resigns from Parliament

The decision by Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, 40, a Building Consultant has come as a shock to the leadership of the Minority after hearing the news.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah play

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Ho West, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has resigned.

According to reports, his decision to resign is due to a protracted unresolved issue between him and some constituency executives of the party.

The lawmaker has already dispatched a letter announcing his decision to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye.

READ MORE: Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district

play

 

The decision by Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, 40, a Building Consultant has come as a shock to the leadership of the Minority after hearing the news.

The MP has been serving as a Ranking Member for the Government Assurance Committee, and is also a Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Developmental Projects: Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Primaries: NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23 Primaries NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23
Jabs: I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
Ghana Card: Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
Jabs: Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso
Working Government: Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister

Recommended Videos

Political News: Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars Political News Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration



Top Articles

1 Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional...bullet
2 Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlingsbullet
3 Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabsbullet
4 Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desosobullet
5 National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Cardbullet
6 Cedi Debate Mahama lacks understanding of economy: Bawumia...bullet
7 NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of...bullet
8 Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John...bullet
9 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
10 Elections 2020 NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares...bullet

Related Articles

Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Primaries NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23
Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso
Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister
Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlings
Elections 2020 NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares unflinching support for Mahama
Cedi Debate Mahama lacks understanding of economy: Bawumia hits back
Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'
Odekro Report Here are the MPs who cost taxpayer GH¢1.4m for absenteeism
Franklin Cudjoe
Corruption Intervene in KelniGVG deal - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo
Ghana Card We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten