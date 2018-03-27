Home > News > Politics >

NDC MPs unpatriotic - NPP man


US Military Base NDC MPs unpatriotic for walking out over US military deal- NPP man

According to the NPP man, the NDC MPs are traitors and has an agenda to ruin the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah has accused the Minority in Parliament as "unpatriotic and enemies of progress".

According to him, they are traitors and has an agenda to ruin the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"They are traitors, unpatriotic and enemies of progress," he said.

His comments come at the back of the controversial agreement with the United States of America for a defence cooperation arrangement, that will allow them to have a camp in Ghana for its military forces.

play

 

Alex Opoku Mensah who doubles as a communicator of the party said the NDC MPs were against the implementation of the policies and programs introduced by the government which will inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said "The NDC were against Free SHS, restoration of teacher nursing training allowances and many more."

"They were even against National Health Insurance Scheme introduced by former President Kufuor", he added.

NDC MPs walk out

The Minority walked out of a meeting to consider an agreement with the United States of America for a defence cooperation arrangement.

They said the agreement that had been brought before the House for ratification had not been signed by government, hence his decision to leave the meeting.

