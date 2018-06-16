NDC MPs grab Ghana Card after calling for boycott?

news

It appears that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have registered for their National Identification Card (Ghana Card) after asking for the exercise to be boycotted.

Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase, and Kwabena Mintah Akando, MP for Juaboso, have both allegedly acquired their Ghana Card.

Pulse.com.gh cannot confirm the validity of the card.

The National Identification Authority is currently registering MPs and parliamentary staffers.

The leadership of the NDC in parliament had asked their members not to register because the voter ID is not one of the documents needed to register for the card. "We are unable to participate in the registration exercise," the minority said in a statement.

Last week, former president John Mahama, who is highly favoured to lead the NDC into the 2020 election, had said the Ghana Card "is a deliberate attempt to denationalise some of our people and we shall not accept it, we shall not stand by and let it happen."

According to him, "We will use every legitimate instrument that is possible under a democracy to ensure that every Ghanaian is able to register as a Ghanaian.”

The National Identification Authority last week began issuing the instant Ghana Card to Jubilee House staffers.

The exercise is expected to cover the entire country in the coming days.