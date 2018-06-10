NDC sponsored Anas exposé – Kennedy Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sponsored the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigation video on the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to the MP, there are some people in the party who want the position of the GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi so they are manipulating Anas to do what he’s done.

Speaking with Adom FM Morning Show, Dwaso Nsem host, Kofi Adomah Nnwawanni, Friday Mr Agyapong claimed the object of the Anas investigations was for him to pursue and disgrace Nyantakyi.

The MP further alleged that Anas had told somebody about his plans of disgracing the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo because BBC was pushing him to do so but he (Anas) was afraid so he transgressed to the GFA President.

READ ALSO: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong cautioned the NPP to be alert, saying he was willing to fight Anas because he (Anas) was corrupt and not fit to fight corruption.

But in a rebuttal to the MP’s assertion from the Assin Central MP, the MP who represents the people of Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akando said Kennedy Agyapong was playing a diversionary tactics to shift Ghanaians’ attention from the subject matter.

He said Kennedy Agyapong was finding ways and means to politicize the work of Anas, an attempt he said will not stand because Ghanaians were interested in the truth and not their lies.