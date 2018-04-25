Home > News > Politics >

NDC unity walk is to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate


Election 2020 NDC unity walk organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate

According to Alabi, the exercise is not to unite the party describing it as an event to have fun.

  Published:
Joshua Alabi play

Joshua Alabi
Retired Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Professor Joshua Alabi has described the Unity Walk event organized by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an exercise in futility.

According to him, the exercise is not to unite the party describing it as an event to have fun.

The NDC unity walk which is held in all the ten region, forms part of the NDC's strategies towards reorganising its support base and to re-energise party faithfuls as it plans to recapture power after suffering defeat in the general elections in 2016.

READ MORE: Spio-Garbrah not against NDC Unity Walks - Isaac Ahimah

Already there have been concerns that the project maybe further dividing the party as supporters of some persons who have expressed the intent to contest the flag bearer slot are unhappy at attempts by the leadership to project former President John Mahama above other aspirants.

Joshua Alabi play

Joshua Alabi

 

Although, Mahama has not officially indicated his desire to lead the party into the elections for the third successive time, the aggrieved party followers believe he is nursing a plan to that effect.

The NDC presidential candidate hopeful in an interview with Kyenkyenhene Boateng on '21 Minutes' believes the exercise is to have fun after stress.

READ ALSO: Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of voters

"I was in the Accra and Cape Coast one. It was fun, I enjoyed it. Good exercise. We were walking, there was a brass band and we enjoyed it.

"There was no need, I went for the fun and danced to the brass band music and after that, I left. I did not see any of my competitors. I only saw myself there," he said.

