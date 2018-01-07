NPP Administration :  ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addo

news

Former President John Mahama had some fun at the government's expense.

He has teasingly described the government as "an unaware government" following the government's denial of three controversial issues that has plagued it.

The government early last year denied knowledge of the discarded road tow levy, it also denied knowledge of TV licence court and has denied knowledge about the DVLA first aid kits.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress Unity Walk in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, Mr Mahama noted: "Of late, when something happens, the government will say they did not know anything about it. Someone said this is an unaware government.

"The NPP government said they are unaware of the Television Licence court, they are also unaware of the drivers getting first aid kits for their cars, they are also unaware of the $10,000 payment to sit by the President [Akufo-Addo] at the expatriate awards."