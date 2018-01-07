Home > News > Politics >

NPP Administration :  ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addo


NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addo

He has teasingly described the government as "an unaware government" following the government's denial of three controversial issues that has plagued it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama had some fun at the government's expense.

READ MORE: Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutor

He has teasingly described the government as "an unaware government" following the government's denial of three controversial issues that has plagued it.

The government early last year denied knowledge of the discarded road tow levy, it also denied knowledge of TV licence court and has denied knowledge about the DVLA first aid kits.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress Unity Walk in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, Mr Mahama noted: "Of late, when something happens, the government will say they did not know anything about it. Someone said this is an unaware government.

READ MORE: ‘If elections are conducted today, NDC would win’ – Asiedu Nketia

"The NPP government said they are unaware of the Television Licence court, they are also unaware of the drivers getting first aid kits for their cars, they are also unaware of the $10,000 payment to sit by the President [Akufo-Addo] at the expatriate awards."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kwakye Ofosu: Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister
Mustapha Hamid: Government communicators to be appointed Mustapha Hamid Government communicators to be appointed
NDC Unity Walk: Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutor NDC Unity Walk Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutor
Impersonation: PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo Impersonation PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo
Photos: Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues Photos Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues
In Zambia: Foreign Affairs Minister resigns over greed among politicians In Zambia Foreign Affairs Minister resigns over greed among politicians

Recommended Videos

Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addobullet
2 Photos Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national...bullet
3 NDC Unity Walk Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutorbullet
4 Impersonation PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addobullet
5 Division in NDC Rawlings is not indispensable, sack him - Alhaji...bullet
6 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC...bullet
7 Mother-Daughter Relations Joyce Bawa Mogtari is the cause of...bullet
8 Mustapha Hamid Government communicators to be appointedbullet
9 Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors...bullet
10 Kennedy Agyapong NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Unity Walk Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutor
Impersonation PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo
Politics In Ghana ‘If elections are conducted today, NDC would win’ – Asiedu Nketia
‘Forward Ever’ Spio-Garbrah unveils grand plan to win NDC’s 2020 presidential bid
Special Prosecutors Bill NDC won’t follow corrupt Mahama appointees to court – Koku Anyidoho
Corruption Fight Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer
New Year Resolutions NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018
Nana Akufo-Addo 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed', President Akufo-Addo says
Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted - Mahama
31 December Revolution In speech, Rawlings takes aim at Valerie Sawyerr

Top Videos

1 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
2 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
3 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
4 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
5 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
6 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
7 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God...bullet
8 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Parliamentary Bribery Saga Opoku Prempeh insulted me –...bullet

Politics

Akoto-Ampaw-960x520.jpg
Special Prosecutor’s Office Akufo-Addo expected to name Akoto Ampaw and Addison Special Prosecutors
Fighting Corruption Special Prosecutor will be useless if… - Asiedu Nketia
Sam George, MP Ningo Prampram
Internal Bickering NDC MP Sam George locks up NDC leaders
Politics In Ghana ‘If elections are conducted today, NDC would win’ – Asiedu Nketia