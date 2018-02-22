NPP guru Appiah Menka goes home on May 24

Home > News > Politics >

This, the family revealed, during his one-week remembrance held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

  Published:
Appiah Menka play

Appiah Menka
Founding father of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akenten Appiah-Menka will be buried on May 24.

The event attracted top members of the NPP including Vice President Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia.

The late lawyer and industrialist was one of the strongest personalities in the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Bawumia greeting Menka's family play

Dr Bawumia greeting Menka's family

 

Speaking to the media, Dr. Bawumia eulogised the late lawyer saying, "I am deeply saddened by his loss and pray the almighty God to grant him peaceful rest. May the Lord comfort the bereaved family. Nana due!"

Menka served as a Minister of State in the Second Republic. He was on the Constitutional Review Commission set up by the late President Mills in 2009.

Till his demise, Menka was the Chairman of the Ashanti Oils Mills, Appiah Menka Complex Limited and Appiah Menka Plantations.

