NPP National Delegates Conference might be postponed - Boadu

John Boadu, the Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the party is considering postponing its National Delegates Conference.

He said this consideration is due to the petition brought to the party by Muslims to postpone the event.

The NPP has scheduled May 15 to 17, 2018 as a date to hold its National Delegates Conference to elect national officers that will manage the party for the next four years.

The selected dates coincides with the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations which falls on May 15.

By this coincidence, the Muslim Community has written to the NPP, appealing for a postponement of its National Delegates Conference to enable celebrate this year’s Eid al-Fitr without any hindrance.

Responding to this request, John Boadu said: "We fixed our date to hold the National Delegates Conference December last year. We all know that this Eid al-Fitr and Eid ul Adha dates, one can never know the dates for these festive seasons a year before and so when we fixed our date, we didn’t know that it will coincide with the date for this year’s Eid al-Fitr."

"So, once the date has been fixed and announced publicly – in our party, we have so many people who are Muslims and with such an important occasion, we cannot hold our elections and so when it comes up for discussions, we will quickly push the date either forward or backward – possibly a bit forward. This is something which should not create chaos at all. If we had known that the date is definite, there is no way we could have fixed our date at 15 to 17”, he added.

There are fears, however, that the request will not be granted.