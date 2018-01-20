NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot

news

Five members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Asene Akroso Manso in the Eastern Region have sustained gunshot wounds.

It follows sporadic gunshots by some hoodlums in the party's polling station elections.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report

An eyewitness says the attackers were holding pump-action guns "and shooting but the police in the area have refused to arrest them."

The confusion is said to be as a result of machinations by the area's party chairman and MP to impose candidates on the polling stations.

"The Chairman and the MP have imposed some of the candidates on the polling stations they think they should go unopposed. It is a sad day for the democracy of the country”, Mr Kwaku Owusu Adjei told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

READ MORE: Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

Reports indicate that four out of the five injured have been treated and discharged at the Akroso Health Center.

The other victim said to be a minor, has been transferred to Oda Government Hospital.