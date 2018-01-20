Home > News > Politics >

NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot


NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns bloody; 5 shot

It follows sporadic gunshots by some hoodlums in the party's polling station elections.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Five members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Asene Akroso Manso in the Eastern Region have sustained gunshot wounds.

It follows sporadic gunshots by some hoodlums in the party's polling station elections.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report

play

 

An eyewitness says the attackers were holding pump-action guns "and shooting but the police in the area have refused to arrest them."

The confusion is said to be as a result of machinations by the area's party chairman and MP to impose candidates on the polling stations.

"The Chairman and the MP have imposed some of the candidates on the polling stations they think they should go unopposed. It is a sad day for the democracy of the country”, Mr Kwaku Owusu Adjei told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

play

 

READ MORE: Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

Reports indicate that four out of the five injured have been treated and discharged at the Akroso Health Center.

The other victim said to be a minor, has been transferred to Oda Government  Hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Faure Gnassingbe: Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo Faure Gnassingbe Thousands of women in anti-president protest in Togo
Alhaji Saidu Dakingari: Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC Alhaji Saidu Dakingari Former Kebbi Governor leads others to formally join APC
Leke Adekoya: Group wants second term for Ambode Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambode
NPP Government: MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president
NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report
NDC Flagbearership Race: Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

Recommended Videos

Confusion at EC: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t



Top Articles

1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test –...bullet
2 NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting presidentbullet
3 Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand evidence from...bullet
4 UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minoritybullet
5 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - reportbullet
6 NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Governmentbullet
7 Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC,...bullet
8 Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation,...bullet
9 Leke Adekoya Group wants second term for Ambodebullet
10 NPP Primaries NPP polling station election turns...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report
NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition
Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home
NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Government
UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency
Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report
Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand evidence from whistleblowers – CDD

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
6 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
9 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
10 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of...bullet

Politics

Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report
Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
OUT1.jpg
Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accounts