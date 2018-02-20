Home > News > Politics >

NPP primaries rescheduled for February 24 to 27


The party is expected to go to the polls to elect new executives ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rescheduled its internal elections from 21-24 February to 24-27 February 2018.

A statement signed by the NPP’s Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, said the primaries have been postponed for later this month.

He explained that the rescheduling had become necessary due to a number of other commitments by some party and government officials.

The statement read:

“The NPP, by this statement, is informing all stakeholders of the party and the general public that the party's Constituency Primaries originally scheduled to be held between 21st to 24th February, 2018, has been RESCHEDULED. The primaries would now be held from *SATURDAY, 24th February to Tuesday, February 27.

“This decision has been necessitated by a number of compelling reasons including some important commitments of the party, government as well as the party's Members of Parliament in the august house, all of which coincide with the original dates for the Constituency Annual Delegates Conference, otherwise known as the constituency primaries.

“Notice is therefore served on all and sundry especially the various Constituency Elections Committee (CEC), candidates, delegates and indeed every stakeholder of the party to act accordingly.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NPP wishes to once again state that the 2018 Constituency Annual Delegates Conference of the party would now be held from Saturday, 24th February to Tuesday, 27th February, 2018. Any inconvenience that may be occasioned by this latest decision is deeply regretted.”

