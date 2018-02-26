Home > News > Politics >

NPP Women Organiser for Abura-Asebu dies soon after winning primaries


Madam Elizabeth Gaizie successfully won the election after contesting unopposed but could not live to enjoy the moment.

Women Organiser-elect for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abura-Asebu Kwamankese constituency of the Central region has died moments after being declared winner in the primaries.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the deceased complained of dizziness moments after her swearing in and was ushered unto her seat to relax.

However, it was later found that she was motionless whiles sitting on the chair, with her body going cold.

Attempts were then made to get her to the hospital, but she was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

Her body has since been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital for autopsy. Madam Elizabeth Gaizie was 57 years old and left behind five children.

Meanwhile another contestant in the NPP’s nationwide primaries for the Krowor Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Mohammed Alidu, on Saturday collapsed after ending up on the losing side.

Mr Alidu was said to be seeking re-election in Saturday's nationwide constituency elections by the governing party.

However, he had the shock of his life when the results did not go in his favour and fainted in the process, to the surprise of the on-looking supporters.

