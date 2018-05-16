NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking GHA over contracts to NDC

news

The Northern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sulley Sambian has denied reports that a vigilante group belonging to the party on Tuesday attacked the offices of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA).

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018, angry members of the group, Kandahar Boys raided the offices of the Highways Authority accusing officials of awarding contracts to their political opponents.

The youth, according to reports did not understand why the contract for the Daboya stretch of road will be awarded to a contractor in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group besieged the offices of the GHA, and scattered papers after they were told the officer in charge was not around.

But in a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh signed by Sulley Sambian, he said claims as contained in some media reports are completely false, misleading and a deliberate attempt by some faceless persons to unnecessarily incite the public against the innocent group.

According to him, his outfit has cross-checked with both leaders of the group and the managers of Ghana Highway Authority have both denied the reports.

"The attention of the Northern Regional Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party has been drawn to news trending on social media and some media houses about vandalization of the Northern Regional Office of the Ghana Highway Authority by the Kandahar Boys.

"We wish to state in clear terms that no such acts of vandalism occurred at the regional office of Ghana Highway Authority or anywhere near the precincts of the said Authority. The story should, therefore, be deservedly ignored.

"We have spoken to both the Kandahar Boys and the Regional Manager of the Ghana Highway Authority who have since denied the report," he added.

He, however, charged Ghanaians to treat the reports with the contempt it deserves.

"Whilst we agree that the media should have the free space to operate, we cannot encourage such reckless reportage which only seeks to unnecessarily incite the public against an innocent group," Sulley Sambian noted.