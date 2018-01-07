One Year in Government :  'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah punches Akufo-Addo

news

The Akufo-Addo administration has dashed the hopes of Ghanaians, the former Minister of Communications, Edward Omane Boamah has said.

Omane Boamah, assessing the government's first year in office, noted that "it has been one year full of intrigues from the NPP Government."

READ MORE: Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister

According to him, "Following closely after the inauguration, President Mahama was evicted from his official residence, a place agreed between him and President Akufo-Addo in the presence of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to be used as his retiring Home.

"The eviction is not as disingenuous as the reason cited. Ghanaians were told Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia needed to use the facility as his official residence. Others pointed to a befitting alternative- the Australia House- but the NPP remained adamant. One year on, the residence from which President Mahama was ejected is not occupied by Vice President Bawumia. And the facility is hardly used."

One year on, the brouhaha about alleged stolen vehicles by former appointees remains a mirage, he said in a Facebook post.

He went on: "One year on, NPP’s partisan vigilantism has exerted its ugly footprints on the political map of Ghana whiles Government looks on helplessly.

"One year on, not even one constituency has received the promised US$1 million every year.

"One year on, Free SHS for All has become ‘Beggar-Thy-Neighbour’ Free SHS for a few, and congestion in schools is causing serious morbidities and mortalities.

"One year on, DKM victims have not received their much-publicized refunds," he wrote.

He further observed: "One year on, the jobs are not being created, yet over 10,000 Ghanaians have been sacked and or displaced from their place of work.

"One year on, the Ghana cedi has been weakened, fuel prices are over the roof and taxes are skyrocketing.

"One year on, a running poll on myjoyonline.com patronized by over 80,000 Ghanaians have voted President Akufo-Addo and his administration as untrustworthy in the fight against corruption. And anti-corruption watchers are questioning the government’s commitment to dealing with the numerous cases of corruption under its watch."

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo expected to name Akoto Ampaw and Addison Special Prosecutors

According to Omane Boamah, lots of mistakes have been committed by the government, adding that the cost of living has worsened for many a Ghanaian and that the hopes of Ghanaians have tapered.

He charged the President to "as we observe 25 years of the 4th Republic, please put your feet down, for the ship of state is sinking.”