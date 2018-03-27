Home > News > Politics >

Opuni faces 25-year jail term - Attorney-General


Opuni faces 25-year jail term - Attorney-General

The state says it has established that Seidu Agongo deposited an amount of 25,000 cedis into the account of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni to influence the award of contracts.

Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo play

Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Akuffo
The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo has said the prosecution is seeking a jail term of 25 years for the former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

Dr Opuni is facing 27 charges of wilfully causing financial loss to the state alongside businessman Seidu Aganga.

Included in the charges is the accusation of a bribe to Opuni in the region of GHC 25,000.

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni play

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni

 

Opuni and Agongo both pleaded not guilty on the first day of the trial and has been granted GHS 300,000 bail.

The Attorney-General who was in court to handle the state’s case did not oppose the bail application.

She, however, reminded her opposing counsel that bribery attracts 25 years imprisonment and is not a misdemeanour.

