Opuni's lawyers seeks for release of prosecution's documents

Lawyers of embattled former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni have filed for a motion at the High Court seeking to see the documents in the possession of the prosecution.

The move is to compel the Attorney General to release all the documents that she intends to use during the trial.

Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are on trial for over 20 counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

“I am entitled as of right to all facilities which the prosecution intends to use at the trial. This is to enable myself and my Counsel prepare for the trial", defense lawyers stated in the writ.

They went on further to say, "I have been further advised by Counsel and verily believe same to be true that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 19(2) (e) and (g) of the 1992 Constitution, I am entitled as of right to copies of all including the contracts and numerous letters referred to by the Prosecution."

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

They have been granted self recognizance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each.