Opuni's trial begins today


Opuni's trial begins today

Dr. Opuni was charged alongside businessman Seidu Agongo last week on 27 counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

  • Published:
Dr Opuni play

Dr Opuni
The former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni will appear before an Accra High Court today to answer charges of causing financial loss to the state.



They are alleged to have made the state lose a whooping GHS 217 million through three separate fertiliser contracts that were signed between 2014 to 2016.

play

 

The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totalling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

According to the charges, the consignments of Lithovit Foliar were produced locally, contrary to an agreement between COCOBOD and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited that it be sourced from Germany.

