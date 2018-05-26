Home > News > Politics >

Parliament summons minister of communications over $89 Kelni GVG deal


Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Parliament summons minister of communications over $89 Kelni GVG deal

The First Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, made the order following a request by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

  • Published:
play Minister of Communications Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Parliament has summoned the Minister of Communications Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to answer questions over the controversial $89 Kelni GVG deal.

The First Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, made the order following a request by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

READ MORE: Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- report

He, subsequently, ordered the Business Committee of Parliament to schedule an appropriate day next week for the Minister to brief the House.

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after policy think tank IMANI Africa raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

IMANI founding president Franklin Cudjoe argues that the deal  is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

READ MORE: GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Life After Death: I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings
Anas Expose: CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah Anas Expose CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah
Undercover Journalism: Anas should be arrested - Odike Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odike
Allegations: CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia Allegations CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia
Politics In Ghana: "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlings Politics In Ghana "Kufuor is evil, Mahama a rogue" - Rawlings
Court Case: BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation Court Case BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet
2 Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony...bullet
3 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative videobullet
4 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi...bullet
5 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A...bullet
6 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest...bullet
7 NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo -...bullet
8 Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resignbullet
9 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction...bullet
10 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet

Related Articles

Telecom Sector Opposition MP behind Kelni GVG- report
Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu
$179m KelniGVG Deal GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods
Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
$89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between Ghana And Kelni GVG
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP
$89m Kelni GVG Deal Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

Kotoka International Airport Mahama accused of inflating cost of terminal 3 project
Polls 2020 Election: Mahama will be subjected to mockery- lawyer warns
President Akufo-Addo
NPP Stalwart Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho