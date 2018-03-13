news

Minister of State in charge of Procurement at the Presidency Adwoa Safo will appear before Parliament to answer questions relating to GH¢28.8million contract.

This came known when Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey disclosed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah refused to follow due process in awarding the contract under which MASLOC purchased 1,800 second-hand vehicles from Germany.

According to him, the contract awarded to a private firm, Dextro-Impex Company Limited by MASLOC did not go through competitive bidding.

He continued that the CEO of MASLOC gave Dextro-Impex Company Limited a letter of comfort to allow the private company to raise funds to execute the contract.

"At the time that these contracts were signed there was no board in place but the CEO took it upon himself to do all these things.

"We keep talking about sole sourcing and fighting corruption but if one CEO can take the decision to award a contract worth GH¢28.8 million, then there is every cause to worry.

"It is total grounds for corruption. I don’t need Martin Amidu [Special Prosecutor] to tell me this is grounds for corruption and this is what we are fighting about," he said.

He added that even the Ghana Public Procurement Authority (PPA) cannot give approval to sole source such a contract.

"Under which condition or urgency are they going to authorize MASLOC to procure these cars when there are some conditions that ought to be met?

"The contract must be reversed…GH¢28.8 can do something for Ghana and we cannot allow people to engage in such improper acts," he added.

The Ashiaman MP is of the view that MASLOC could have opened tender for prospective companies to bid for the supply, therefore Ghana must get answers as to why the CEO supported a company which did not have the financial muscle to undertake such a contract which was worth so much money.