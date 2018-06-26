Pulse.com.gh logo
Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong today


Kennedy Agyapong got angry about the interference of the Majority leader in Parliament in his fight with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong will face Parliament's Privileges Committee today, June 26, for allegedly bringing the name of the House into disrepute.

This followed a motion brought before the Speaker by the Minority Whip, Muntaka Mubarak.

Kennedy Agyapong got angry about the interference of the Majority Leader in Parliament in his fight with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak stated that he had in his possession, a recording of Agyapong’s comments.

READ MORE: Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee

"Mr Speaker, I have the tape here, our colleague is referring to this House as useless. If I am to paraphrase, if this House is not useless, we will not have the likes of Osei Mensah-Bonsu to be its leader," he said.

The Assin Central MP who feels uncomfortable by the action of the Asawase constituency MP indicated blatantly that the former is dumb several times in an interview with the press.

He said: "I am not scared of anybody in this country…I live my life…that is a dumb statement he has ever made…he is a dumb MP and now I will take him on, let him go to the privileges committee and say that I said so because he did not listen to the context of the issue and just dragged the matter to the committee."

He stressed, "I am surprised there are dumb MPs…they will prove it because the video and tape are there."

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP

"I am surprised we have MPs who just consume information without digesting it… I am not afraid, the tape is there let them play it if I insulted any MP…I respect him but the way he tries to disrespect me, I don’t like that," he stated.

