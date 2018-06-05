Police investigating claims that Mahama collected $8m bribe

news

The Forensic Financial Unit of the Ghana Police Service is investigating claims that ex-President John Mahama and the NDC collected an amount of $8m from some investors linked to GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

These claims were allegedly made by the embattled FA boss in his statement to the CID on May 23.

Accra based Joy FM reports that Kwesi Nyantakyi said an amount of $8 million was given to Mr Mahama and the NDC ahead of 2016 elections when he honoured his invitation by the police

READ ALSO: The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama

Kwesi Nyantakyi was reported to the police by President Akufo-Addo for using his name to entice some potential investors.

However, the potential investors were, unknown to him, undercover journalists with the Tiger Eye PI headed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The police CID are therefore investigating whether or not the money was sent, how it was sent, if at all it was and who received what amount.



The police are also looking into a possible breach of financial laws if indeed the amount of money was sent.