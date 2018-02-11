'Poor leadership bane of Africa's underdevelopment' - Kufuor

news

Former President John Kufuor says poor leadership is the bane of Africa's underdevelopment.

The former president, who was speaking at the launch of an Endowment Fund for his John A. Kufuor foundation, said Africa's leadership crisis is as a result of decades of colonization.

READ MORE: Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority

This, he observed, has "sucked our self confidence and history that also instilled some real self doubt in us.”

“What I came to realize during the very long public service, which took me to all the five continents in the world, and also enabled me to know our continent Africa quite well, I came to a conclusion that the real bane of Africans under development if I may use that word is poor leadership,” he said.

"And I don’t blame us the Africans, we have had a very sad history over the past 600 years, history that sucked our self confidence and history that also instilled some real self doubt in us.”

In addition, the ex-president bemoaned the myriad of social challenges such as ignorance, poverty and disease confronting the continent it has vast wealth.

“So when we became independent not too long ago we see a mess of ignorance, disease, poverty, when in truth, nature endowed our lands with so much wealth. But we are still wallowing, as if we just don’t have vision.”

He further noted that following independence in many African states, many of the leaders became dictators "who really did not respect the dignity of us Africa."

READ MORE: Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA

“Since independence many of our countries unfortunately have been under people who style themselves as strong men, who really didn’t respect the dignity of us Africa. The first challenge is to find the people, the leaders. When we look at our continent it’s taken a bit long for us to come by the leaders who will take us to the promised land,” he said.