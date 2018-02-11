Home > News > Politics >

'Poor leadership bane of Africa's underdevelopment' - Kufuor


Ex-President 'Poor leadership bane of Africa's underdevelopment' - Kufuor

The former president, who was speaking at the launch of an Endowment Fund for his John A. Kufuor foundation, said Africa's leadership crisis is as a result of decades of colonization.

  • Published:
play John Kufuor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Kufuor says poor leadership is the bane of Africa's underdevelopment.

The former president, who was speaking at the launch of an Endowment Fund for his John A. Kufuor foundation, said Africa's leadership crisis is as a result of decades of colonization.

READ MORE: Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority

This, he observed, has "sucked our self confidence and history that also instilled some real self doubt in us.”

“What I came to realize during the very long public service, which took me to all the five continents in the world, and also enabled me to know our continent Africa quite well, I came to a conclusion that the real bane of Africans under development if I may use that word is poor leadership,” he said.

"And I don’t blame us the Africans, we have had a very sad history over the past 600 years, history that sucked our self confidence and history that also instilled some real self doubt in us.”

In addition, the ex-president bemoaned the myriad of social challenges such as ignorance, poverty and disease confronting the continent it has vast wealth.

“So when we became independent not too long ago we see a mess of ignorance, disease, poverty, when in truth, nature endowed our lands with so much wealth. But we are still wallowing, as if we just don’t have vision.”

He further noted that following independence in many African states, many of the leaders became dictators "who really did not respect the dignity of us Africa."

READ MORE: Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA

Since independence many of our countries unfortunately have been under people who style themselves as strong men, who really didn’t respect the dignity of us Africa. The first challenge is to find the people, the leaders. When we look at our continent it’s taken a bit long for us to come by the leaders who will take us to the promised land,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Selahattin Demirtas: Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party to replace jailed chief Selahattin Demirtas Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party to replace jailed chief
In South Africa: ANC to meet Monday as Zuma deadlock tightens In South Africa ANC to meet Monday as Zuma deadlock tightens
Cyril Ramaphosa: President to address rally as S.Africa deadlock tightens Cyril Ramaphosa President to address rally as S.Africa deadlock tightens
Towards Election 2020: Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered Towards Election 2020 Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered
True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority
Sad News: Kassena Nankena West DCE passes on Sad News Kassena Nankena West DCE passes on

Recommended Videos

2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%
Politics: EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahama Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahama



Top Articles

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas Ace Investigative Journalist loses motherbullet
2 Photos Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONAbullet
3 Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the...bullet
4 True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of...bullet
5 Sad News Kassena Nankena West DCE passes onbullet
6 #SONA 2018 'Brilliant Bawumia' putting economy back on track -...bullet
7 Tragic News President Akufo Addo mourns Ebonybullet
8 Bulletproof Cars $3m saved from armoured cars ordered by...bullet
9 Founding Father President Akufo-Addo says NDC members...bullet
10 Ex-President 'Poor leadership bane of Africa's...bullet

Related Articles

Towards Election 2020 Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered
True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority
Sad News Kassena Nankena West DCE passes on
#SONA 2018 Ken Ofori-Atta is a national asset – Nana Addo
Tragic News President Akufo Addo mourns Ebony
Photos Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA
Founding Father President Akufo-Addo says NDC members don't recognise Rawlings
Incorruptible There is no corruption in my government - Akufo-Addo
#SONA 2018 'Brilliant Bawumia' putting economy back on track - Nana Addo
#SONA 2018 Over GH¢800m saved from sole sourcing - Nana Addo reveals

Top Videos

1 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
6 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
7 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo
Incorruptible There is no corruption in my government - Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
#SONA 2018 Over GH¢800m saved from sole sourcing - Nana Addo reveals
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
#SONA 2018 Ken Ofori-Atta is a national asset – Nana Addo
President Akuffo Addo
Filth in Accra I will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa before I leave office - President Akufo Addo