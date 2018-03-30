President Akufo-Addo Easter message to Ghanaians

news

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has tasked Ghanaians to abide by the laws of Ghana in an Easter message to the nation.

He said, "Let us use the Easter celebration to renew and strengthen our faith in God” adding that “with God’s guidance we can strengthen our nation.”

Nana Addo made this address to the nation in a video released by the Presidency.

Easter is the time of the Christian year when Christians remember the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Watch the message here: