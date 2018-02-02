news

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) for 2018 in Parliament on Thursday, (February 8, 2018).

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, informed the house urging members to be in Parliament on time for the event.

Reading the business statement before the House, Majority chief whip Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh said, “Honourable members are therefore urged to be in the Chamber latest by 9:15 am as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the chamber after His Excellency, the President has entered the House to deliver his address.”

The House will, therefore, adjourn early on Wednesday, February 7 to help the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address get the chamber ready for the event.

“In view of the…address by His Excellency the President, the House is expected to adjourn early on Wednesday 7th February 2018 to enable the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address to get the chamber ready for the event before Thursday 8th February 2018.”

“Mr Speaker, the business committee takes this opportunity to advice Honourable members not to enter the Chamber with their guests,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo’s address will be in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution.

In 2017, when President Akufo-Addo delivered his first State of the Nation Address, he accused the erstwhile Mahama administration of increasing the country’s debt stock to about GHc122 billion from GHc9.5 billion in 2009.

The president also touched on many more sectors of the economy in his first address.