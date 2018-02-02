Home > News > Politics >

President Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation address


In Parliament President Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation address on Feb. 8

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, informed the house urging members to be in Parliament on time for the event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo in Parliament play

President Akufo-Addo in Parliament
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) for 2018 in Parliament on Thursday, (February 8, 2018).

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, informed the house urging members to be in Parliament on time for the event.

Reading the business statement before the House, Majority chief whip Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh said, “Honourable members are therefore urged to be in the Chamber latest by 9:15 am as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the chamber after His Excellency, the President has entered the House to deliver his address.”

READ ALSO: It’s a complete joke to suspend U/W Minister  – Murtala

The House will, therefore, adjourn early on Wednesday, February 7 to help the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address get the chamber ready for the event.

“In view of the…address by His Excellency the President, the House is expected to adjourn early on Wednesday 7th February 2018 to enable the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address to get the chamber ready for the event before Thursday 8th February 2018.”

“Mr Speaker, the business committee takes this opportunity to advice Honourable members not to enter the Chamber with their guests,” he added.

READ ALSO: Veep thanks Ghanaians as he resumes work today

President Akufo-Addo’s address will be in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution.

In 2017, when President Akufo-Addo delivered his first State of the Nation Address, he accused the erstwhile Mahama administration of increasing the country’s debt stock to about GHc122 billion from GHc9.5 billion in 2009.

The president also touched on many more sectors of the economy in his first address.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Bawumia’s Sick Leave: Veep thanks Ghanaians as he resumes work today Bawumia’s Sick Leave Veep thanks Ghanaians as he resumes work today
Suspension of Minister: It’s a complete joke to suspend U/W Minister  – Murtala Suspension of Minister It’s a complete joke to suspend U/W Minister  – Murtala
In United States: Diplomat set vision for free and prosperous Americas In United States Diplomat set vision for free and prosperous Americas
Ken Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister to drag CHRAJ to court over $2.24bn bond saga Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister to drag CHRAJ to court over $2.24bn bond saga
Bawumia's Sick Leave: Veep returns home from sick leave today Bawumia's Sick Leave Veep returns home from sick leave today
Political Threat: NPP loyalist threatens to kill journalist for criticizing Sanitation Minister Political Threat NPP loyalist threatens to kill journalist for criticizing Sanitation Minister

Recommended Videos

Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%
Politics: EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahama Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahama
State Owned Vehicles: Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s deals State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s deals



Top Articles

1 Bawumia's Sick Leave Veep returns home from sick leave todaybullet
2 Suspension of Minister It’s a complete joke to suspend U/W Minister  –...bullet
3 Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister to drag CHRAJ to court over $2.24bn...bullet
4 Revelations I have enemies in NPP than NDC – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Political Threat NPP loyalist threatens to kill journalist for...bullet
6 Ken Ofori-Atta Sack Finance Minister or... - Minority tells...bullet
7 Politics And Business Ibrahim Mahama reportedly storms the...bullet
8 Fred Matiangi Kenya opposition inauguration a bid to...bullet
9 Cost Of Election 2016 Ghanaian MPs spent GHc 103m on...bullet
10 Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UKbullet

Top Videos

1 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition...bullet
7 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
8 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet

Politics

The aides of Russian opposition leaders Alexei Navalny broadcast Sunday's anti-Putin rallies from a secret location
In Russia Navalny's aides held after broadcasting anti-Putin rallies
Venezuelan government negotiators Delcy Rodriguez (L) and Jorge Rodríguez (R), with Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado (C) of the Dominican Republic at talks with the crisis-torn country's opposition representatives
Jorge Rodriguez Venezuela talks move forward under shadow of early election
Egypt's former presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabbahi speaks during a press conference in Cairo on January 30, 2018
In Egypt Opposition parties urges boycott of presidential election
Video EC, Religious leaders from DR Congo seek advice from Mahama