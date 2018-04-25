Home > News > Politics >

The President submitted a list of presidential staffers at the Jubilee House to Parliament last week and it contained a record number of 998 people.

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has described the number of Presidential staffers working at the Jubilee House as a burden on the public purse.

The political tink-tank said such huge figures undermines the pledge of President Akufo-Addo in protecting the country's resources during his swearing in.

READ ALSO: Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo

This list has caused an uproar among some section of the populace with people describing it as 'job for the boys'.

In a statement signed by Efua Idan Atadja, Communications Officer for CDD on the list, it said: "Not only does this tend to undermine efficiency and discipline in the running of the Presidency, it also undermines the credibility of the President’s pledge to protect the public purse by ensuring judicious use of scarce state resources."

998 Presidential staffers undermines your pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo

