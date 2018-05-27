Home > News > Politics >

Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slot


Former Finance Minister under the Jerry John Rawlings administration, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, will contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race.

He served under ex-president John Mahama as the Chairman of the National Development Commission.

Prof Botchwey also chaired the committee that investigated the factors that led to the NDC’s defeat in the 2016 polls.

At the time, there were agitations that he was using his position to market himself, a charge he denied.

Meanwhile Mr Mahama is expected to announce his bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 election at the party’s last Unity Walk in the Volta Region.

He has however given a strong hint that he will run for president.

He posed on Facebook last week that he will not disappoint those asking him run for president again.

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work we have put into our reorganization efforts.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-

