Ras Mubarak weds Muntaka’s daughter as second wife


The colourful wedding ceremony took place on Sunday, 4th February 2018, in Kumasi.

It was all joy when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak, walked down the aisle with Huseina Mubarak, daughter of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

Reports suggest that the second wife of Ras Mubarak is also student nurse at the Tamale Nursing and Midwifery College.

It is gathered that most a number of colleague Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were in attendance.

In the Islamic custom, a man is obliged to marry more than one if he is capable to cater for them. It is however frowned on to marry beyond four.

