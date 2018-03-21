Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings can join his wife's NDP if he doesn't love NDC if...


Join your wife's NDP if you don't love NDC - Victor Smith jabs Rawlings

According to Victor Smith, Rawlings no longer love the success of the NDC urging him to exit and campaign for the wife

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Victor Smith has urged former President Jerry Rawlings to quit the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the wife's party National Democratic Party (NDP).

According to him, Rawlings no longer love the success of the NDC urging him to exit and campaign for the wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings if he desires.

He said "If your love for the party has declined just leave the party."

READ ALSO: Rawlings must be disciplined - Victor Smith

play

 

Speaking on Acccra-based Asempa FM, he noted: "If the party leadership does not do anything about it, then we will have a very tall order…if they do not do anything about it to have the problem resolved now, it will be very difficult for us to win the 2020 elections."

"When I say we should deal with him, I mean they [NDC leadership] have to stop him [Rawlings] from doing what he is doing….his remarks have been creating problems within our party. If the party leadership does not rectify it now for the progress of the party, then there is a possibility that we may not win 2020 election," he added.

READ MORE: Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan

Addressing cadres and NDC activists at a Town Hall meeting at the Arts Centre in Accra over the weekend, Rawlings said he won't sit and watch his party go into the abyss.

"I am going to dedicate my time to speaking to my NDC people, When ever I am invited, I will come and speak to my people," he added.

He stated that there is hope for the NDC adding that he will show the party how to bounce back in 2020.

play

 

He that: "I shed my blood for the NDC. Those who understand, understand what it mean."

